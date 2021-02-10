Jerry Jones buys his wine at a gas station, apparently

@Dansbyyy

Who says multi-billionaires have people who handle anything and everything they want?

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, estimated by Forbes more than a year ago to be worth $8.5 billion, isn’t afraid to go buy his own wine. Not from a sommelier, but from some gas station.

A fan posted on Tuesday a photo with Jones at a 7-Eleven (free advertising) in Texas.

“Just met Jerry Jones at the gas station in Prosper,” the fan, wearing a Chiefs hat and flip-flops, tweeted. “He even said he felt bad for [Patrick] Mahomes.”

This implied that the unverified photo was taken since Sunday. And while there’s a chance that it’s the product of some sort of mushroom-induced Photoshop project, it looks and feels real.

By the way, our own in-house sommelier thinks that Jones is holding in his right hand a bottle of Josh, a Cabernet Sauvignon. As wine sold at a 7-Eleven goes, Josh cab (free advertising) ain’t bad.

It’s cheap and it’s good, with flavors of blackberry, toasted hazelnut, and cinnamon along with hints of vanilla and toasted oak. Or something.