Jets hire Leon Washington as special teams assistant

Getty Images

The Jets are bringing one of their former players back as a member of Robert Saleh’s coaching staff.

The team announced on Wednesday that Leon Washington will be back with the team as a special teams assistant. The Jets have not formally announced the return of Brant Boyer as their special teams coordinator, but reports indicate he will remain on the staff.

Washington was a 2006 fourth-round pick by the Jets and starred as a returner during his four years with the team. Washington returned four kickoffs for touchdowns, made one All-Pro first-team, and one Pro Bowl while with the Jets.

He returned four more kickoffs for touchdowns in three years with the Seahawks and is tied with Josh Cribbs and Cordarrelle Patterson for the most kickoff return touchdowns for a career.

Washington also spent time with the Patriots and Titans as a player. He was an assistant for the Lions the last two seasons.