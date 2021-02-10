Lions add Jett Modkins, DeOn’tae Pannell to coaching staff

Getty Images

The Lions have announced a couple more additions to head coach Dan Campbell’s staff.

Jett Modkins will be the team’s assistant special teams coach while DeOn’tae Pannell will join the team via the William Clay Ford minority coaching assistantship.

Modkins spent the 2020 season working as an offensive coaching intern for the Broncos. His father Curtis is the team’s running backs coach. Modkins worked at the University of Akron in 2019 and played college football at the community college level.

Pannell spent the last three years as the defensive coordinator at Peru State College in Nebraska. He was an offensive lineman for Penn State and spent time with the Saints in the 2012 offseason.