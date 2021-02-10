NFL will review Britt Reid case under personal conduct policy

Getty Images

The NFL is reviewing whether Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid violated the league’s personal conduct policy when he hit a car that had pulled over on the highway, seriously injuring a 5-year-old girl.

A legal investigation is ongoing after the crash, and Reid reportedly admitted to police that he had been drinking. The Chiefs placed Reid on administrative leave, and the NFL has confirmed Reid could face league discipline as well.

“Our primary concern is for the young girl, her family, and the others who were injured,” the league’s statement said. “The matter will be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. We will continue to monitor developments and when law enforcement has completed its review we will address this matter and take any appropriate action.”

The son of head coach Andy Reid, Britt Reid has a previous drunk driving conviction on his record. Police said that a report on the crash will be issued within the next 30 to 60 days.