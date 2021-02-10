Patrick Mahomes underwent foot surgery Wednesday

Getty Images

Dr. Robert Anderson, a renowned foot and ankle surgeon who serves as a Packers’ team physician, operated on Patrick Mahomes‘ foot Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the surgery to repair a torn plantar plate went well with “no issues at all.”

The Chiefs quarterback’s rehab likely keeps him off the field this offseason, but the expectation is Mahomes will recover in plenty of time for the start of the 2021 season.

Mahomes has a league MVP and a Super Bowl MVP in his three full seasons as the team’s starter. It could be even better if not for a loss to Tom Brady and the Patriots in overtime of the AFC Championship Game in 2018 and a loss to Brady and the Bucs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

Mahomes completed 65 percent of his passes for 850 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions during the 2020 postseason. He went 26-of-49 for 270 yards with two picks in Super Bowl LV, while also rushing for 33 yards.