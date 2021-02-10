Report: Mike Pettine joining Bears as senior defensive assistant

Getty Images

It looks like Mike Pettine will be sticking around the NFC North.

The Bears have hired the former Packers defensive coordinator as a senior defensive assistant, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. He’ll serve as an experienced sounding board for new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

Pettine was Green Bay’s defensive coordinator from 2018-2020, predating head coach Matt LaFleur’s arrival by a year. Pettine’s contract expired at the end of the 2020 season and was not renewed.

Pettine was the Browns head coach from 2014-2015, compiling a 10-22 record. He has also served as the Jets and Bills defensive coordinator.