Report: Orlando Brown Jr. wants to be traded

Getty Images

Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown has made it pretty clear he’d like to move on from Baltimore.

He tweeted “I’m a LEFT tackle” late last month. Then tweeted his appreciation for the organization, while noting he wanted to live out the dream his father had for him.

Now, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media has reported on Wednesday that Brown wants to be traded and will only play for a team that will utilize him as a left tackle.

Brown started the last 11 games of Baltimore’s 2020 season at left tackle, after playing right tackle for the last two and a half seasons. He was filling in for Ronnie Stanley, who suffered a severe ankle injury in early November that kept him out for the rest of the year.

But Stanley signed a five-year extension worth $112 million with $70 million guaranteed in October, making it unlikely the Ravens would move him.

So Brown’s best bet to be a full-time left tackle is to be traded. But getting rid of Brown would seem to run counter to General Manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh’s recently stated goal of wanting to improve pass protection for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Either way, Brown is making a clear issue out of where he’d like to play along the offensive line.