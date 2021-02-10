Report: Raiders promoting Austin King to tight ends coach

Getty Images

The Raiders are going with an internal option to replace tight ends coach Frank Smith, who departed the organization for the Chargers last month.

Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Raiders will promote Austin King to the position.

King was Dayton’s offensive coordinator from 2015-2019 before heading to Las Vegas to work for a former Flyer, Jon Gruden.

Gruden also drafted King in the fourth round out of Northwestern in 2003. He spend one season with the Buccaneers before playing 34 games with the Falcons from 2004-2006.

Bonsignore also reports Las Vegas’ Cam Clemmons received a promotion to assist the offensive line as part of his offensive quality control coaching duties.