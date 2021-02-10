Report: Ravens re-signing Eric Tomlinson

Getty Images

The Ravens are continuing to take care of internal business in advance of the new league year.

Baltimore is re-signing tight end Eric Tomlinson to a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The deal is worth $1.015 million with $125,000 in guaranteed money, Yates reports.

Tomlinson appeared in six regular-season games for the Ravens in 2020, starting two, and both of the club’s playoff matchups. Tomlinson played significant offensive snaps, but was mainly in to block, as he received only one target and had no receptions.

Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015, Tomlinson has also spent time with the Eagles, Texans, Jets, Giants, Patriots, and Raiders. He has 17 career receptions for 194 yards with one touchdown.