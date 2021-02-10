Report: Vikings are hiring Paul Guenther as senior defensive assistant

USA TODAY Sports

After seven seasons apart, Mike Zimmer is reuniting with one of his former assistant coaches.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report the Vikings are hiring Paul Guenther as a senior defensive assistant. Guenther was most recently the Raiders’ defensive coordinator, but coached under Zimmer in Cincinnati from 2008-2013. When Zimmer became Minnesota’s head coach in 2014, Guenther took over as the Bengals’ defensive coordinator.

Guenther was a defensive assistant, assistant linebackers coach, and linebackers coach under Zimmer with the Bengals.

Las Vegas fired Guenther in December after the Raiders surrendered 200 yards rushing in back-to-back games to the Jets and Colts. Head coach Jon Gruden hired Gus Bradley to replace Guenther for 2021.