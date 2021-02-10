Scotty Miller: I’d take us for the best receiving corps in the league

Getty Images

In Tom Brady‘s final seasons with the Patriots, there was talk about the lackluster receiving groups he had to work with.

There was no such talk during his first season with the Buccaneers. Tampa amassed a lot of weapons for him to work with at receiver and reaped the rewards of that decision with the franchise’s second Super Bowl title.

On NFL Network Wednesday, wide receiver Scotty Miller said that he and fellow wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin would say to each other on the sideline that “there’s just too many of us” for defenses to stop. The group of targets at wide receiver included Antonio Brown and Tyler Johnson while Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate, and a pre-injury O.J. Howard were also part of an attack that Miller ranks at the top of the list.

“We all knew coming in that we had the most talent in the league,” Miller said. “It was just going to be a matter of time of everyone getting on the same page and everyone just working hard to achieve our ultimate goal, which we were able to do. I’d take us for the best receiving corps in the league.”

Miller would probably get a lot of support for that opinion right now and the whole group could be back. Brown has expressed an interest in returning, Gronkowski has indicated he’ll play another year, and head coach Bruce Arians said Evans has offered to work with the team to free up money that could be used to re-sign Godwin.