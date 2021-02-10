Texans president Jamey Rootes resigns

Getty Images

Texans president Jamey Rootes resigned Wednesday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Rootes helped turn an expansion franchise into one of the most profitable in sports during his 20-year association with the Texans. Hired by late owner Bob McNair, Rootes ran the business and administrative side of things.

McNair hired Rootes at the recommendation of late Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt. Rootes initially worked as the team’s senior vice president of marketing, generating interest in the startup team in the business community.

Senior vice president of corporate development Greg Grissom will oversee the business operation until a new president is hired.

Rootes’ departure was the subject of rumors for awhile.

He was believed to be upset that the work done by the search firm Korn Ferry, with Rootes’ involvement, was ignored when the Texans hired Nick Caserio as General Manager. Rootes, possibly persuaded to stay by owner Cal McNair, remained in his job for another month.

He told McClain on Wednesday that the organization is “in a great place from a business perspective,” and the timing now is right for him to go.

“I love Cal like a brother,” Rootes told McClain. “This idea [of resigning] isn’t new to me. When Bob’s health started to decline, I thought it was important for the organization to have stability during this window. When Bob passed away, I felt like I owed it to Cal to be here.”