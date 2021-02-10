Texans sign Paul Quessenberry

Getty Images

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio has made his first addition to the team’s roster since being hired in January.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has signed tight end Paul Quessenberry.

Caserio became familiar with Quessenberry when he signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent last year. Caserio was the director of player personnel in New England before being hired by the Texans.

Quessenberry did not make the Patriots out of training camp and was on and off the practice squad during the regular season.

He is the younger brother of former Texans and current Titans offensive lineman David Quessenberry. A third brother, Scott, is a guard for the Chargers.