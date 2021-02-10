The pressure is now on the Patriots to solve the quarterback position

February 10, 2021
Tom Brady 1, Bill Belichick 0.

Fair or not, that’s the perception. Brady left the Patriots, landed with the Buccaneers, helped put together a Superteam, and and won the Super Bowl. The Patriots failed to even make the playoffs.

Sure, they may not have made the playoffs if Brady had stayed. But that doesn’t matter. The Patriots failed to make it without Brady, and Brady won a Super Bowl without the Patriots.

As Bucs coach Bruce Arians indicated in comments made to SI.com before the Super Bowl, Brady had something to prove.

“Tom is playing for his teammates right now,” Arians said. “He wants those guys to experience what he’s experienced six times. I think personally, too, he’s making a statement, you know? It wasn’t all coach [Bill] Belichick.”

Statement made by Brady, the Patriots can’t stand silent. The pressure lands squarely on the Patriots to address the quarterback position in a meaningful way. Cam Newton isn’t the answer. Jarrett Stidham isn’t the answer. Brian Hoyer isn’t the answer.

So who will it be? A return of Jimmy Garoppolo? A reunion with Jacoby Brissett? A trade for a veteran from another team? A free agent? A rookie?

Whatever the Patriots do, there will be only more scrutiny in 2021. Especially with the slate of eight home games including a homecoming for a prodigal son who has managed the kill the fatted calf on his own.

  1. “Tom is playing for his teammates right now,” Arians said. “He wants those guys to experience what he’s experienced six times. I think personally, too, he’s making a statement, you know? It wasn’t all coach [Bill] Belichick.”

    LOL! Arians basically bashes himself without realizing it….If BB didnt have an impact in those SB wins, then how is it Arians can take any credit for this SB win? Hey it was Brady, wasnt it?

    Didnt you have an article the other day saying Arians thought this was his best job of coaching in his career? Thats funny, he thinks he did a great job coaching but then thinks BB didnt.

  2. Belichick didn’t become a “genius” until he started Brady. Belichick was a losing head coach from his tenure in Cleveland and was 5-11 in his 1st year in NE before starting Brady, and only started Brady because his starter Drew Bledsoe was seriously injured. The main reason for NE’s success should have been obvious long before Tampa won the Super Bowl.

  3. Ridiculous narrative. Always has and always will. Brady said it best, “He can’t do my job, and I can’t do his.” Therefore the comparison is pointless.

  4. You can have rodgers but you have to trade us belichick for lafluer and we will throw in our newly hired DC

