Vikings ST coach Ryan Ficken “very optimistic” about Dan Bailey

The Vikings are signing kicker Greg Joseph to their roster and some have wondered what that means for Dan Bailey‘s future in Minnesota.

Bailey missed seven field goals and six extra points during the 2020 season and $1.8 million of his 2021 salary will be guaranteed if he is on the roster on the third day of the new league year. That’s not a heartwarming combination for many, but special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken said on Tuesday that he feels positive about Bailey.

“I have a really good relationship with Dan Bailey, and I’m very optimistic in what he can do,” Ficken said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “He’s one of the top kickers, so we’re very excited and fortunate that we have him on the Minnesota Vikings roster.”

Joseph’s arrival suggests Bailey will have to at least compete for his job and perhaps that he’ll have to adjust his contract to even be in that position.