49ers announce coaching hires, staff promotions for 2021

The 49ers already announced their coordinators following the departure of Robert Saleh and Mike LaFleur to the Jets. Now they’ve announced the rest of thier coaching staff for the club’s fifth year under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Many of the moves have previously been reported. But Johnny Holland is now the club’s linebackers coach again. He was in that role in 2017 — Shanahan’s first season — but moved to outside linebackers coach and run game specialist for the last three seasons with DeMeco Ryans coaching inside linebackers.

Ryans is now the team’s defensive coordinator, replacing Saleh.

Chris Foerster is now in his third stint as the 49ers offensive line coach, previously serving in the role from 2009-2009 and in 2015. He was San Francisco’s game-planning assistant from 2019-2020.

Bobby Slowik has also been promoted from offensive assistant, a role he’s had for the last two years, to offensive passing game specialist.

San Francisco officially named James Bettcher senior defensive assistant/run game specialist, Rich Scangarello quarterbacks coach, Cory Undlin defensive pass game specialist/secondary coach, Butch Barry assistant offensive line coach, Leonard Hankerson offensive quality control coach, Matthew Harper assistant special teams coach, Andrew Hayes-Stoker defensive quality control coach, Klay Kubiak defensive quality control coach, August Mangin special teams quality control coach, and Darryl Tapp assistant defensive line coach.