49ers hire Klay Kubiak as defensive quality control coach

Getty Images

The Kubiak and Shanahan families have had a long working relationship in the NFL and it will add another chapter this season.

According to multiple reports, the 49ers are hiring Klay Kubiak as a defensive quality control coach. Kubiak was the head coach at Strake Jesuit high school in Houston.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan once worked for Klay’s father Gary in Houston as a wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach, and offensive coordinator when Gary was the head coach of the Texans. The elder Kubiak was the offensive coordinator for Mike Shanahan when Kyle’s father was the Broncos head coach and also played for the Broncos when the elder Shanahan was an assistant in Denver.

Gary Kubiak retired as the Vikings offensive coordinator after the end of the regular season. Another one of his sons, Klint, took over for him and a third brother, Klein, works in scouting for the Cowboys.