49ers re-sign Kai Nacua

USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers are holding onto safety Kai Nacua.

Nacua was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, but the team won’t have to go through the process of tendering him an offer and waiting until he signs it. The 49ers announced on Thursday that they have re-signed Nacua for the 2021 season.

Nacua signed to the practice squad in November and was promoted to the active roster for the final five games of the season. He saw most of his time on special teams and recorded one tackle.

Before those five games, Nacua’s last regular season work came when he played all 16 games for the Browns in 2017.