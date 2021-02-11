Aaron Glenn: Lions’ defense looked confused last year

USA Today

New Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is not impressed with the way the defense he inherited played last year.

Glenn said that when he watches film of the Lions’ 2020 season, he sees a group of players who have the potential to play a lot better than they did — if they get better coaching.

“You have a group of athletes, you coach them. Tell them what they have to do,” Glenn said.

Glenn said he and head coach Dan Campbell are in agreement that the Lions’ defense looked confused in 2020.

“When you look at the players, I think Dan said it, that the players looked confused, I think with no confidence,” Glenn said. “What we have to do is we have to do is change that narrative of their thinking so they can go out and play with confidence and play fast. What we’re going to do as a staff, that’s our No. 1 job, get the players playing fast, get them confident and let those guys let it loose. We don’t need a lot of thinking out there. We just want the guys to understand, ‘What’s my job? Where my eyes got to be, coach? And what do I got do? And they’re going to go out there and play fast and play with confidence.”

That’s not exactly a ringing endorsement of the coaching of previous head coach Matt Patricia and his staff, but it is an indication that Glenn doesn’t think he has as long a rebuilding effort as some would think. Glenn believes the Lions can be a better team, and it’s his job to provide better coaching.