Allen Robinson open to everything, including a return to Jaguars or Bears

Getty Images

The Bears had a long time to get an extension with Allen Robinson. They didn’t. So it seems likely the receiver will move on somewhere else next season.

He becomes a free agent next month.

But Robinson smartly isn’t closing any doors. He repeated Thursday what he said a month ago: Everything is on the table.

Robinson is willing to follow the money, like any other free agent, and if that takes him back to Chicago or even Jacksonville, where he began his career as a second-round choice in 2014, then so be it.

“At this point, I’d pretty much be open to everything on the table,” Robinson said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday. “I’m not 100 percent sure what will happen in the next coming weeks as far as being a free agent and things like that, but as everything stands today, I definitely will open to everything on the table.”

Robinson had 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns this season, and he made 255 catches for 3,151 yards and 17 touchdowns over three seasons in Chicago.

The Bears seem to have moved on from Robinson as the sides have not talked recently, according to Robinson, but he hasn’t closed the door or bid farewell yet.

“I would say it’s an open line of communication,” Robinson said. “We haven’t spoken to them for some time now, but there’s definitely an open line of communication. I’ve always said that I’ll be here if they’ll have me. That’s the main thing. Even dating to the season for myself, it wasn’t too much of frustration. I was just trying to do what was best for myself. At the same time, as far as the contract and things like that, if I wasn’t going to get a contract extension, I understood that. For myself, it was just weighing all my options and weighing as far as what would be best. I’ve got nothing but respect and appreciation for the franchise and for the organization. I think things get twisted with players when they start talking about frustration and things like that, rather than a player just trying to figure out what’s best for themselves and for their career at that specific time. It’s never been too much frustration. It’s a business.”