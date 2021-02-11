Anthony Lynn: Offensive approach will be to do what it takes “to win damn games”

Getty Images

Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said on a Wednesday video conference that he’d prefer a rookie quarterback sit and observe to open his career while also sharing a bit about the offense that hypothetical rookie would be observing.

As long as neither side of the trade with the Rams backs out in the coming weeks, that hypothetical rookie would likely be observing Jared Goff to kick off the 2021 season. Lynn shared a bit about what the offense will look like on Wednesday.

Lynn said he knows that he’s seen as a “ground-and-pound guy” and agreed that he’s run offenses heavy on the ground game in the past, but added that his offensive approach will be to do whatever’s needed “to win damn games.”

“If we throw got to throw it 50 times, we will. If we got to run it 50 times, we will,” Lynn said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “But we want to just focus on winning.”

The Lions bring back four starting offensive linemen and they have high hopes for running back D'Andre Swift, which may skew things toward the run early in 2021. Given the makeup of the Rams Offense in Goff’s best days, that may be a plus for the overall unit that Lynn will oversee.