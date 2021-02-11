Anthony Lynn says it’s “not my call” whether he deserved to be fired

Getty Images

Anthony Lynn spent four seasons as the Chargers’ head coach, guiding the team to a 33-31 record over that time.

Los Angeles finished 9-7 and 12-4 in Lynn’s first two years. After a 5-11 record in 2019, the club started 3-9 in 2020 before rallying to win four in a row to end the season.

Plus, Lynn helped guide quarterback Justin Herbert through a first season in which he broke several rookie passing records in just 15 games. Herbert was just named AP offensive rookie of the year last weekend.

Still, Lynn was fired.

Now the Lions offensive coordinator, Lynn was asked in his introductory press conference this week whether he deserved to be fired.

“That’s not my call,” Lynn said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “That’s the ownership call. That’s why Dean Spanos owns that football team and that was his call, and all I know is I’m a Detroit Lion now and I’m happy to be here and I’m looking forward to this challenge.”

As Birkett wrote, it’s a diplomatic answer from Lynn. But if and when Lynn guides Detroit to success on offense, Lynn should be able to make a case for another shot at a head coaching job.