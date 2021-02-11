Bucs hope Ndamukong Suh will return

Getty Images

The Bucs want to keep the band together.

They have only 31 players under contract currently, so they have work to do to make that happen, especially with the salary cap possibly decreasing.

Shaq Barrett, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Lavonte David, Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and Ndamukong Suh are among the key players who are scheduled to become free agents.

Suh, 34, signed a one-year, $9.25 million with the Bucs in 2019 and a one-year, $8 million deal last season. He likely will have to settle for less if he returns to the Bucs in 2021.

Suh made two tackles and 1.5 sacks in Super Bowl LV after making six sacks during the regular season.

“I think he’s said it, that’d he’d love to come back here,” Bucs General Manager Jason Licht told the Pewter Report podcast Thursday. “I know that there’s mutual respect for each other, and I’ve told him that we’d like to have him back. We’re just kind of letting the dust settle here for a couple days. We’ve got some time here. You never hit utopia, I guess, unless you win the Super Bowl, but a lot of things we want to try to do, I’m hoping we can do. We’ll have to see how it all shakes out, but he’s definitely one that we want back.”