Bucs promoting Thaddeus Lewis to assistant wide receivers coach

Getty Images

The Buccaneers won’t have many coaching changes after winning Super Bowl LV, but they will have at least one promotion.

Bruce Arians told Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com that the club will promote Thaddeus Lewis to assistant wide receivers coach. Lewis will fill the vacancy created from Antwaan Randle El departing the organization to become Detroit’s receivers coach.

“I don’t think we’ll lose anybody else,” Arians said.

Lewis was the club’s coaching intern in 2020. He spent parts of eight seasons as a quarterback, notably starting one game for Cleveland in 2012 and five for Buffalo in 2013.

Arians also told Auman he hopes to have offensive lineman A.Q. Shipley fill that role in 2021. Shipley suffered a career-ending injury during the 2020 season in Week 11.