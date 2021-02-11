Chargers announce 2021 coaching staff

Getty Images

The Chargers have announced the members of head coach Brandon Staley’s coaching staff for the 2021 season.

Some of the biggest names were already known as the hirings of offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill, and special teams coordinator Derius Swinton were previously announced.

Lombardi will be working with passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day, run game coordinator/offensive line coach Frank Smith, running backs coach Derrick Foster, wide receivers coach Chris Beatty, tight ends coach Kevin Koger, assistant offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett, offensive assistant Dan Shamash, and offensive quality control coach Chandler Whitmer.

Defensive run game coordinator/outside linebackers coach Jay Rodgers, defensive line coach Giff Smith, secondary coach Derrick Ansley, linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite, assistant secondary coach Tim Donatell, and defensive quality control coach Isaac Shewmaker will work with Hill.

Assistant special teams coach Mayur Chaudhari, strength and conditioning coach Jonathan Brooks, director of sports performance Anthony Lomando, and coaching fellow John Timu round out the group.