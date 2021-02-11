Devin White believes he’s the league’s best linebacker

Getty Images

Devin White got a chance to ride his horse, Dream, around Raymond James Stadium with the Lombardi Trophy in hand.

Frankly, the Bucs linebacker should have won MVP honors after making 12 tackles, two for loss, and an interception. Tampa Bay held Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to nine points and 350 yards, which trumped anything Tom Brady did Sunday.

White also was overlooked by Pro Bowl voters his first two seasons, though he did earn second-team All-Pro honors this year.

White turned heads in the postseason, though, by making 38 tackles, three for loss, with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries in three games. He missed the wild-card win over Washington with COVID-19.

White wants to be known as the top linebacker in the league and believes he already has earned that title. Who would argue with that after his postseason heroics?

“I mean I respect all those guys, even the guys that’s not that much older than me,” White said on NFL Network, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Man, right now, as in just finishing that year, man I got to put myself No. 1 and there’s not no cockiness about it. Put on the tape.

“And I feel like teams don’t even run toss sweeps against us no more because they know I’m going to track it down. I just feel like I bring more to the game than just play-making ability. I feel like I’m exciting to watch because of the energy and passion I play with.”