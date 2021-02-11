Devin White took a victory lap at Raymond James Stadium with a horse

USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White kept a promise on Wednesday.

In the days leading up to Super Bowl LV, White shared his goal of celebrating a title by showing off his skills as a horseman. He said that if the Bucs won, he would pull “the horse out and I’m gonna hold the Lombardi Trophy and I’m gonna ride around” Raymond James Stadium.

After White and his teammates got finished with their boat parade through Tampa, White headed to the stadium and hopped in the saddle with the trophy in tow.

It’s not every year that you see a player celebrate a Super Bowl by taking a victory lap on the back of a horse, but making 12 tackles and sealing a win with an interception has a way of opening up a lot of previously closed doors.