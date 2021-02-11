Drew Pearson kept news of his Hall of Fame induction quiet for 12 days

USA TODAY Sports

For the most part, the eight new inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame kept the news of their coming enshrinement quiet until the evening of February 6. Other than Peyton Manning — the no-brainer of the group — news of no other new Hall of Famer emerged.

Appearing on Thursday’s PFT PM, former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson explained that he got the news on January 25, and that he had to keep it quiet for 12 days.

Lured to the team’s facility under the guise of a business meeting involving owner Jerry Jones, quarterback Roger Staubach, and Pearson, a knock on the door happened during the season. Jones asked Pearson to get it, and when Pearson opened the door. he saw Hall of Fame president David Baker.

Pearson said plenty more about his new status, and about his extended wait to get a bronze bust in the Hall of Fame. He’s already been measured for the bust, and the now-bald Pearson made it clear that his permanent likeness in Canton will include the afro he sported during his NFL playing days.

For the full interview, including an explanation of Pearson’s role in his second most memorable play in Minnesota, check out the attached video.