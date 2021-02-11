Eagles announce coaching staff; Alex Tanney will be offensive quality control coach

Getty Images

Most members of Nick Sirianni’s first coaching staff with the Eagles have been reported over the last few weeks and the team formally announced the entire staff on Thursday.

It includes Alex Tanney, who recently retired after nine years as a backup quarterback around the league. Tanney closed out his playing career with the Giants and he’ll take a short drive south to become an offensive quality control coach for the Eagles.

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will front a group of offensive coaches that also includes Tanney, running backs coach/assistant head coach Jemal Singleton, passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo, offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, tight ends coach Jason Michael, wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead, assistant offensive line coach Roy Istvan, and offensive quality control coach T.J. Paganetti.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will be joined by defensive line coach Tracy Rocker, linebackers coach Nick Rallis, defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, assistant defensive backs coach Jay Valai, and defensive quality control coach Joe Kasper. Jeremiah Washburn remains on hand with the title of director of player personnel/senior defensive assistant.

Special teams coordinator Michael Clay, assistant special teams coach Joe Pannunzio, special teams quality control coach Tyler Brown, coaches assistant Tyler Scudder, vice president of player performance Ted Rath, and head strength and conditioning coach Fernando Noriega round out the day’s announcements.