Fewer and fewer teams have clear, committed quarterback relationships

Posted by Mike Florio on February 11, 2021, 11:14 AM EST
In this golden age of quarterbacks, an unprecedented amount of uncertainty has crept into the position.

It’s a point made last night by Charean Williams on PFT PM and fleshed out in further detail on Thursday’s PFT Live. Currently, not many teams have a clear, unconditional, and unequivocal relationship with their starting quarterback that spans the next two years.

That’s the criteria: Team committed to quarterback and quarterback committed to team for 2021 and 2022. At the most, there are eight teams — 25 percent of the league — with such mutuality of commitment.

Here are the ones we’ve identified: Bills and Josh Allen; Ravens and Lamar Jackson; Bengals and Joe Burrow; Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes; Chargers and Justin Herbert; Buccaneers and Tom Brady; Cardinals and Kyler Murray; and Titans and Ryan Tannehill.

I’m a little on the fence about Tannehill. A bad year in 2021 could prompt the team to move on from him. As MDS noted in our internal deliberations about this subject, a year ago a list of this nature would have included the Rams and Jared Goff, and the Eagles and Carson Wentz.

Barely missing the list were the Browns and Baker Mayfield. Regression in 2021 could prompt the team to try to trade Mayfield in 2022, which barring a long-term extension will be the option year of his rookie contract.

The Rams and Matthew Stafford, who surely are tied together for the next two years, also were omitted because: (1) he’s currently still a Lion; and (2) Stafford is an example of a post-2020 quarterback situation that has resulted in a looming divorce.

So at a time when there are more capable quarterbacks to go around than ever before, the league has unprecedented uncertainty at the position. It’s a combination of an increased supply (allowing teams to consider options) and emboldened franchise quarterbacks (causing multiple quarterbacks to privately and/or publicly call their own futures into question).

15 responses to “Fewer and fewer teams have clear, committed quarterback relationships

  3. Ive seen worse crops of QB talent in the league at times, but Ive never seen QBs take their teams salary cap hostage like they have over the past couple years. QB is the most important position but its a TEAM game with 22 guys on the field at once! And if you’ve played football before you should know that you can often win without the better QB!

  4. Look at all of the disfunction and it all starts in GB with Rogers. The snow ball is rolling. 👌

  7. The reason is because the salary for an average B-level QB is almost the same as a superstar. So teams are naturally reluctant to commit.

  8. Lots of Tom Brady-wannabes among the QB corps.

    Call back after you’ve won 7 SBs
    =====

    Nobody compares to Brady.

    Yet people won’t stop comparing people to him……..

  9. Ive seen worse crops of QB talent in the league at times, but Ive never seen QBs take their teams salary cap hostage like they have over the past couple years.
    =====

    Blame the teams.

    The Packers couldn’t WAIT to pay Rodgers. They signed him to a MASSIVE deal without even knowing how he would respond after shoulder reconstruction.

  10. This upcoming 2021 season will be like no other season we’ve seen in the last ten years in this league. Philip Rivers and Drew Brees will be retired, Russell Wilson could be on a different team, Chicago might finally add a decent quarterback, the Jets could be improving, and the Browns are now good.

  14. It truly is a different era. A lot of it stems from competitiveness between quarterbacks. I’ve noticed that the upper echelon QBs of the NFL have developed a sort of entitlement in that they believe they should have everything they need at their disposal as to match the accomplishments of more successful quarterbacks, which is ironic, because the most successful quarterback of all time spent almost his entire career winning titles with the absence of true blue chip level talent at the skill positions. Another reason I can discern is the obsession of being amongst the highest paid at the position for no other reason than the quarterback has played well and it is his turn for a new deal. I’m a rabid Cowboys fan and love Dak Prescott, but playing at a high level for a few seasons combined with it being his turn for a new deal does not mean that he is deserving of $40M/year. We need to talk more about how Tom Brady routinely earns less than the top guys at the position. He seems secure enough in his ability to continue to accumulate wealth post retirement that the difference between 30 and 40 million a year isn’t going to hurt his family’s prospects. I’m very tired of watching pundits have the backs of greedy players using the line “get yo money!” and “secure your future!” You can parlay a 5 year career as a practice player into life long wealth, so miss me with that garbage.

  15. As it long should have been. The Lions should have cut Stafford loose before his last extension, but you have people always saying you have to hold onto a decent QB by any means necessary. Trent Dilfer and Brad Johnson won a Super Bowl. Chris Chandler, Stan Humphries, and Jake Delhomme played in one. The Mannings are the only #1 picks to win Super Bowls, and Eli was very lucky both times while Peyton was along for the ride for his second one more than anything he did. If you don’t have one of those rare guys, sometimes it’s just time to move on for both parties if it’s not working. Tannehill and his success now is what could happen to lots of guys if teams would stop putting this superiority complex on the position.

