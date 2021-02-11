Jason Licht: We’d love to have Shaq Barrett back

Getty Images

Shaq Barrett wants to return to the Buccaneers. He also wants to “break the bank.”

It seems unlikely both happen.

The Bucs want Barrett back, but they may not be able to pay him what he wants. The pass rusher played this season under the one-year franchise that paid him $15.828 million.

During an interview the Pewter Report podcast Thursday, Bucs General Manager Jason Licht was asked about Barrett’s desire for a big payday in a long-term deal.

“I probably won’t touch on that,” Licht said. “I’m proud of Shaq. I understand that this is a business, and there’s no hard feelings over this. It’s just part of doing business. We’ll see what happens. We’d love to have Shaq back, that’s for sure.”

The Bucs could use a second tag on Barrett at a cost of $18.99 million.

Barrett made eight sacks and 16 quarterback hits in 2020, a year after making 19.5 sacks and 37 quarterback hits. If the Bucs don’t re-sign him, they will have to find a way to replace him.