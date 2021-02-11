Jets officially announce Brant Boyer as ST coordinator, five other assistants

Getty Images

There’s been word for some time that Jets head coach Robert Saleh would retain Brant Boyer as the team’s special teams coordinator, but they only got around to formally announcing the news on Thursday.

Boyer joined the Jets in 2016, so Saleh will join Todd Bowles and Adam Gase as head coaches he’s worked under since joining the team. He spent four years on the Colts’ staff before joining the Jets and spent a decade in the league as a player.

The Jets also officially announced the previously reported hirings of senior defensive assistant/cornerbacks coach Tony Oden, safeties coach Marquand Manuel, and linebackers coach Mike Rutenberg.

Thursday’s announcement included word of two other hires. Assistant offensive line coach Jake Moreland joins the team after three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Western Michigan. Michael Ghobrial makes the jump from coaching Washington State’s special teams units to being a special teams assistant with the Jets.