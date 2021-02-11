Leonard Fournette on future: We’ll see, I’d love to be back

Getty Images

Playoff Lenny played a big role in the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV win, but it’s not a sure thing that he’ll be back with the team for another run at the postseason next season.

Leonard Fournette is set for free agency after posting 89 rushing yards, 46 receiving yards, and a touchdown in Tampa’s 31-9 win last Sunday. Fournette had four touchdowns in the playoffs altogether and ran for 300 yards after posting 367 in the regular season.

During an appearance on ESPN Thursday, Fournette said that “you want to play for an organization that loves you” and said he felt that love from the Buccaneers. After being abruptly released by the Jaguars last year, though, Fournette isn’t taking anything about his future for granted.

“We’ll see. Right now, I’m just enjoying the process right now with this W with this organization and my team. You never know what the future holds for me right now, you know? I wound up ending on a great note. I’d love to be back. We’ll have to talk to my agent and see what they’re talking about.”

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht and head coach Bruce Arians have both expressed a strong desire to keep the band together in Tampa. Such plans don’t always work out, however, and we’ll see next month if they can meet that goal.