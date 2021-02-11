Matthew Stafford had a left elbow injury to go with thumb, rib, ankle injuries in 2020

Getty Images

Quarterback Matthew Stafford played every game for the Lions in 2020, but it wasn’t because he was healthy.

In an interview with Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press about leaving the Lions, Stafford discussed the injury issues that affected him in what will go down as his final season in Detroit once his trade to the Rams is official.

“I mean, this past year was bad,” Stafford said. “I had the partially torn UCL in my right thumb, I tore my UCL on my left elbow on the second to last play of the Houston game that nobody knew about, trying to stiff arm a guy. That’s why I started wearing a sleeve on my left arm because I had all sorts of tape underneath it, just to hold it in place. I broke my cartilage on my eighth rib in Green Bay. I also tore something [in the back of] my left knee. And then I had a subtalar, right ankle sprain.”

The elbow injury never appeared on the injury report, but Stafford was listed with all of the other ailments. The Rams will be hoping for better health for Stafford and more success than the Lions enjoyed once the trade becomes official.