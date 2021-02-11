Report: More teams reaching out to Seahawks about Russell Wilson

Posted by Charean Williams on February 11, 2021, 3:12 PM EST
Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

Other teams are wondering what is going on in Seattle. Maybe the Seahawks are wondering what is going on, too.

Russell Wilson‘s media tour has prompted questions about his future with the team.

That has prompted other teams to reach out to the Seahawks about the quarterback’s availability.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that “more teams have reached out about Russell Wilson, but the Seahawks have shown no inclination to trade their star quarterback, whose media tour continues.”

Wilson’s comments make it clear he isn’t happy with the Seahawks, who reportedly aren’t happy with Wilson’s public comments of dissatisfaction.

His media tour continues Friday on The Ellen Show, so stay tuned.

Winning cures everything, and Wilson and the Seahawks haven’t done much of that in the postseason in recent years.

Wilson hasn’t won a Super Bowl since his second season. He hasn’t been to a Super Bowl since his third season. The Seahawks are only 3-5 in the postseason the past six seasons, failing to advance past the divisional round.

2 responses to “Report: More teams reaching out to Seahawks about Russell Wilson

  1. The Seahawks will be trading their future away, but it sounds like Wilson doesn’t want to play there anymore. When that happens, the situation won’t get any better. Before it becomes a distraction in the 2021 season, just do it now.

  2. Seattle has all of the control here. Think about it – if Seattle makes a trade they open their future wide open for the next 5 years. They will dump a huge contract they can spend elsewhere on the roster, they will gain multiple high end 1st round picks as well as other later picks, and Wilson will be going to a team (most likely) devoid of talent and future roster picks in a bad cap spot due to his own contract and trade.

    I would find him a new home if he wants to be a problem child and roll in the new found roster freedom if I was Seattle.

