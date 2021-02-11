Report: More teams reaching out to Seahawks about Russell Wilson

Getty Images

Other teams are wondering what is going on in Seattle. Maybe the Seahawks are wondering what is going on, too.

Russell Wilson‘s media tour has prompted questions about his future with the team.

That has prompted other teams to reach out to the Seahawks about the quarterback’s availability.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that “more teams have reached out about Russell Wilson, but the Seahawks have shown no inclination to trade their star quarterback, whose media tour continues.”

Wilson’s comments make it clear he isn’t happy with the Seahawks, who reportedly aren’t happy with Wilson’s public comments of dissatisfaction.

His media tour continues Friday on The Ellen Show, so stay tuned.

Winning cures everything, and Wilson and the Seahawks haven’t done much of that in the postseason in recent years.

Wilson hasn’t won a Super Bowl since his second season. He hasn’t been to a Super Bowl since his third season. The Seahawks are only 3-5 in the postseason the past six seasons, failing to advance past the divisional round.