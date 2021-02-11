Report: Tom Brady’s left knee surgery “more than just a little clean-up”

Getty Images

Officially, 43-year-old Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had not a single injury at any point in his 21st NFL season. Unofficially, his left knee is messed up.

Coach Bruce Arians said that Brady needs minor surgery on his left knee. Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports that the procedure is “more than just a little clean-up.”

“When it comes out, all this does is build his legend even greater,” an unnamed source told Volin.

Brady wore a brace on his left knee during Thursday’s boat parade; the extra support likely came in handy as he hobbled away, intoxicated by something other than euphoria. And if the truth somehow boosts Brady’s legend, that truth could get the Buccaneers in hot water.

Throughout the 2020 season, Brady never was listed on any injury report as having an injury. Not once. Other than a handful of “not injury related” Wednesdays off, Brady’s name didn’t appear on the report at all.

So be careful, Camp Brady. The more you try to characterize Brady’s performance in the recently-completed season as heroic, the more you place the Buccaneers, coach Bruce Arians, and G.M. Jason Licht in jeopardy for a fine from the league office for not telling the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth on the injury report.