Shaq Barrett is ready to “break the bank now”

Posted by Mike Florio on February 11, 2021, 3:54 PM EST
In the immediate aftermath of Super Bowl LV, linebacker Shaq Barrett made it clear that he wants to stay with the Buccaneers. Four days later, Barrett added an objective that could prompt him to leave Tampa Bay.

Barrett wants to get paid.

“I’m most definitely looking forward to getting a long-term deal done,” Barrett told Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio. (Barrett also appeared on The Dan Patrick Show. The video is attached.) “I feel like it’s time for me to break the bank now, and I most definitely want to do that to be able to set my family up better and most definitely going to keep producing so it’s not like anything is going to fall off. I still think I got a lot left in the tank. I’m still getting better, actually. I’m still learning like just still learning like week in, week out. And there’s like, as you can see as the season progressed like . . . I ended the season playing the way that I wanted to play. And you can see that I did progress throughout the season and I’m still progressing.”

Barrett also made it clear that he hopes the payday comes from the Bucs.

“I want to be here,” Barrett said. “I think we got a great team here, a great organization here. So we will definitely go on just to see how it works out and shake up. But I’m looking forward to trying to get something done here.”

Operating under the one-year franchise tag in 2020, Barrett made $15.828 million. By rule, he’s entitled to a 20-percent bump if tagged again in 2021. That’s $18.99 million.

And that becomes the starting point for a long-term deal. The challenge then becomes valuing years two and three and beyond, given that Barrett’s third franchise tender would be at least $27.35 million — a 44-percent raise over his 2021 pay. (It will be higher, if the average cap numbers of the five highest-paid quarterbacks in 2021 exceeds that number.)

So what will it take to get Barrett signed to a long-term deal? That’s up to Barrett and the Bucs. At this point, the player knows that, if he doesn’t get the long-term contract he wants, he’ll get either $18.99 million for 2021 or a shot at the open market.

  4. As long as Brady’s there, plenty of top free agents will take a cap friendly deal in exchange for a ring

  5. “I want to be here,” Barrett said. “I think we got a great team here, a great organization here. So we will definitely go on just to see how it works out and shake up. But I’m looking forward to trying to get all the money they got. Every last penny. I need ALL the money.”

  6. I’m thinking the Bucs gotta keep the team together as much as possible so they have to limit the raises as much as they can. They also have to think short term to try to repeat. I’d tag him and if he won’t agree to a deal long term just live with that for 2021. There’s only 2-3 years left until they need to go into full rebuild after Tom retires.

  7. Don’t worry Shaq! Bruce Arians just said the other day they had plenty of money to bring the whole gang back!

  8. $15M would set my family up “better” for generations. I don’t begrudge anyone getting paid, but be careful what you wish for. I hear family this, family that. I don’t really ever believe that…

  13. Brady should have said he will take time to decide if he’ll come back. With the pending free agents, this team will not make it this far next year.

  14. What do you get when you cross Cuba Gooding Jr’s character from a 2003 football movie with this player who wants to break the bank?

    Radio Shaq

    Show him the money! Whoops, wrong reference

  15. There are plenty of garbage defenses in the league that will be clamoring for his services. Packers, Bengals or lions will be calling.

  18. how in the world do you figure the franchise tag value is the basis of a long-term contract? that’s some twisted logic. franchise tag is essentially the polar opposite of a long-term contract and its value has no bearing on the average value of a long term deal.

  19. a 44-percent raise over his 2021 pay. (It will be higher, if the average cap numbers of the five highest-paid quarterbacks in 2021 exceeds that number.)
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Quarterbacks? I thought Barrett was OLB…

  22. how in the world do you figure the franchise tag value is the basis of a long-term contract? that’s some twisted logic. franchise tag is essentially the polar opposite of a long-term contract and its value has no bearing on the average value of a long term deal.

    ———-

    Took the words right out of my mouth – I’d think that the salary he played on this past year would be the basis for a long term deal. Why would his NEXT deal start at a 20% premium per YEAR for that contract?

  23. Bruce Arians lied to these players the Bucs don’t have enough cap space to sign everyone

  24. Breaking the bank with a long term contract for a to be 29 yo LB who just got a ring isn’t smart GM work.

  26. And this is exactly why teams have a hard time repeating and in some cases staying competitive. It only takes one or two players with this mindset. The salary cap is projected to go DOWN about 10% so players are going to get the short straw.

  27. If I an an nfk player and I win a ring heading into free agency and my.zecond contract, I’m going to the highest bidder within reason.

  29. I’m not a greedy guy, but these guys only have a very small window to make the money from the people who are making it on them. Go get your money Shaq!

  30. Michael Ellis says:
    February 11, 2021 at 3:55 pm
    Brady didn’t just win those guys a superbowl he just got some of them paid.
    —————————————————————————————————
    You do realize that Barrett was coming off a Pro Bowl nomination, was the NFL sacks leader and was franchise tagged before Brady showed up.

