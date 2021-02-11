Texans hire Jack Easterby ally Dylan Thompson as character coach

Getty Images

Another old friend of Jack Easterby’s has landed a job with the Houston Texans.

This time it’s Dylan Thompson, who has been hired as the Texans’ character coach, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Character coach was the job Easterby had with the Patriots before he was hired in Houston, where he has come to become the most powerful person in the Texans’ front office. Thompson was previously the Lions’ character coach, and Thompson’s relationship with Easterby was cited as a reason the Lions hired him, as the Lions were run at the time by General Manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia, who were trying to replicate New England’s success.

Before working for the Lions Thompson was working for the basketball team at Charleston Southern, and once again his relationship with Easterby helped him get the job.

Thompson played quarterback at South Carolina, and an article about him during his college career described Easterby as his mentor.

As a player Thompson briefly spent time with the 49ers and Rams but never played in a regular-season game.