Titans add Erik Frazier, Jason Houghtaling as offensive assistants

The Titans announced a pair of coaching hires on Thursday, adding Erik Frazier as offensive skill assistant and Jason Houghtaling as offensive line assistant.

Frazier was most recently the pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach at Montana State for the last two seasons. He’s also been a part of the Bill Walsh minority coaching fellowship with the Giants, Vikings, and Chiefs. Frazier worked with Tennessee’s recently promoted offensive coordinator Todd Downing in Minnesota.

Houghtaling spent the 2020 season as Colgate’s offensive line coach. He was Wagner’s head coach for the previous five years.

Downing was elevated to offensive coordinator after Arthur Smith departed the organization to become Atlanta’s head coach.