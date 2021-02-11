Tom Brady’s trophy throw, if it missed the mark, would have landed 80 feet below

Posted by Mike Florio on February 11, 2021, 10:14 AM EST
USA TODAY Sports

It’s impossible to watch Tom Brady‘s tequila-induced Lombardi Trophy throw without feeling that same visceral unease triggered by peering over the ledge of a tall building. The pit in the stomach gets even larger when considering a couple of basic realities.

First, that was the real trophy, not some replica or replacement given to players for partying purposes. Second, as Simms (who lived in Tampa) pointed out on Thursday’s PFT Live, the water in that area of the Hillsborough River is 80 feet deep.

If Brady had missed the mark, or if tight end Cameron Brate had failed to make the catch, down the trophy would have gone. Given the extent to which alcohol was flowing on the various boats in the parade, someone may have decided to jump in after it — not realizing that it was a long way to the bottom.

Ultimately, a potentially ugly (or dangerous) scene was avoided. The incident, and the future celebrations it could inspire, may cause the NFL to consider doing what the NHL does: Making a secondary trophy available to the players for any and all crazy things they may choose to do with it.

Fortunately for everyone involved, the trophy includes no cup.

  1. Lmao . I’m sorry Chris , but as a lifelong Tampa bay resident who has been to countless Gaspsrilla boat parades in that exact location , I must tell you that is just not true . The Tampa bay shipping channel is only 40 feet deep . That trophy would have been in 20ft of water max .

  5. And then Brady writes a check and divers go retrieve it. Brady was all of us, if only for an afternoon…

  6. Flutter ball pass that was, thankfully, picked off by one of his own teamates Cameron Brate.

    Brate I tell Yah – Just BRATE!!!

  8. 1. It’s not that deep
    2. Florida has A LOT of SCUBA certified divers
    3. 40 or even 80 feet deep – that’s a gravy dive for someone to retrieve it

    Let’s not call Dr. Ballard or Clive Cussler just yet….

  12. Well to be honest, you can drown in 10 feet of water just as easily as 80. So yes, something could have happened if someone who couldn’t swim decided to jump in after it.

  15. Even though the GOAT carried it out, it would definitely be a good idea for “the NFL to consider doing what the NHL does: Making a secondary trophy available to the players for any and all crazy things they may choose to do with it.”

    I was less concerned about it falling into the water than it hitting one of the players in the head.

  17. “Is tequila part of the TB12 diet?” Sounds like the special diet Brady and his trainer push is a scam.

  18. Only one person is allowed to do that with a sb trophy and its Brady. I guess he gets a bit crazy after a few wine coolers.

  20. If Brady missed the throw on the boat, they would have lost the Lombardi Trophy. If Brady had missed the throws to Gronk and AB in the End Zone during the Super Bowl, they would have lost the Lombardi Trophy. This is the difference between the Super Bowl Champ mentality (I’m going to make the throw), and the loser mentality (what if I miss the throw). This is why Brady is the GOAT.

  21. He has made many important passes during his career, did you think he would miss one with the actual trophy?

  22. directdriver says:
    February 11, 2021 at 11:05 am
    It’s good to see Brady letting loose once a while.

    ——-

    He’s out of NE now.

