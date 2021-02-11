Tom Brady’s trophy throw, if it missed the mark, would have landed 80 feet below

USA TODAY Sports

It’s impossible to watch Tom Brady‘s tequila-induced Lombardi Trophy throw without feeling that same visceral unease triggered by peering over the ledge of a tall building. The pit in the stomach gets even larger when considering a couple of basic realities.

First, that was the real trophy, not some replica or replacement given to players for partying purposes. Second, as Simms (who lived in Tampa) pointed out on Thursday’s PFT Live, the water in that area of the Hillsborough River is 80 feet deep.

If Brady had missed the mark, or if tight end Cameron Brate had failed to make the catch, down the trophy would have gone. Given the extent to which alcohol was flowing on the various boats in the parade, someone may have decided to jump in after it — not realizing that it was a long way to the bottom.

Ultimately, a potentially ugly (or dangerous) scene was avoided. The incident, and the future celebrations it could inspire, may cause the NFL to consider doing what the NHL does: Making a secondary trophy available to the players for any and all crazy things they may choose to do with it.

Fortunately for everyone involved, the trophy includes no cup.