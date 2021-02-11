Urban Meyer, Darrell Bevell will attend Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day

Getty Images

When Trevor Lawrence holds his Pro Day on Friday, his likely future coaches will be in attendance.

New Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell revealed during his Thursday press conference that he, head coach Urban Meyer, and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer will all travel to Clemson to see Lawrence throw.

Due to the pandemic, NFL teams are allowed only three representatives per team at a Pro Day this year. That means the Jaguars will not bring any scouts to the event.

“I think for me, it’s just important just to see the ball come out of his hands,” Bevell said. “I think one of the hardest things to do on tape is be able to tell velocity, and just the way it comes out of his hand. Also want to see the command that he’s going to have — kind of our first opportunity to be able to get him in person. We won’t be able to meet and talk with him like we normally would before or after. So it’s just going to be the workout itself. But excited to watch him throw in person.”

Bevell said evaluating the crop of quarterbacks will be different this year, given that there won’t be a scouting combine.

“Obviously, we’re going to have to do a great job. I think the most important things with the combine is the background and those kinds of things,” Bevell said. “But we’ll have to use all the other stuff at our disposal.”

Bevell noted he briefly met Gardner Minshew already, and has been studying the tape of the quarterbacks currently on Jacksonville’s roster. But there’s also plenty of work left to do on the incoming rookie signal-callers.

“[We’re] just scratching the surface on it. We’ve begun to look at a few of them,” Bevell said. “I’ve seen a little bit of tape on Trevor, seen a little tape on Justin Fields. So we’ll continue to do that. That’s going to be a long process, ongoing process as we work this thing.”