Urban Meyer: We vetted Chris Doyle thoroughly

The Jaguars announced Urban Meyer’s first coaching staff on Thursday and there was one name that stood out in a negative light.

Jacksonville hired Chris Doyle as its director of sports performance. Doyle departed Iowa last summer with a $1.1 million separation agreement after he was accused of making racist comments and belittling players. He denied any “unethical behavior or bias” based on race.

In his Thursday press conference, Meyer said owner Shad Khan was involved in hiring Doyle — as Khan was with all high-end hires.

“I’ve known Chris for close to 20 years. Our relationship goes back to when I was at Utah and he was the No. 1 strength coach,” Meyer said. “I vetted him thoroughly along with our General Manager and owner. Feel great about the hire, about his expertise at that position. So we vetted him thoroughly and sports performance is going to be a high, high priority.”

Meyer added he’s “very confident” there won’t be issues with Doyle going forward, and that he’s not concerned what adding Doyle could do to the team’s ability to add players in free agency.

“If I was, I wouldn’t have hired him,” Meyer said. “I’ll explain that if that becomes a question. The one thing I’m very confident, is that I would imagine within a year or two we’ll have the best sports performance team in the National Football League.”