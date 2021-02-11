What’s next for the Seahawks and Russell Wilson?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 11, 2021, 12:55 PM EST
Divisional Round - Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers
The situation between the Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson has escalated quickly, with Wilson clearly not happy and with the team reportedly not happy that Wilson is displaying his unhappiness in a public setting.

So where does it go from here?

Wilson apparently has not yet asked for a trade, but it could be moving in that direction. Former teammate Brandon Marshall has said that Wilson wants out, but that he’s trying to find a “classy way” to do it. While classiness is in the eye of those who will, or won’t, be alienated by Wilson’s power play, Wilson seems to be building a case for asking to be moved. And if his effort to build that case makes the Seahawks want to move on from him, so be it.

Consider Wilson’s words from a new GQ interview, featuring both Wilson and his wife, Ciara. The discussion focuses primarily on marriage and family, but Wilson offered some quotes after his team’s season abruptly ended with a home playoff loss to the Rams.

“It’s unfortunate,” Wilson told Zach Baron. “We had a great year, did a lot of good things, broke some cool records and stuff like that, but the whole point of doing it all is to win it all, so, you know, if you’re second, you’re last.”

Baron then asked Wilson to explain the next move when “a life built around perfection and winning doesn’t yield perfection.”

“You have to be able to accept the challenges and the tough times, too, because it really catapults you to the best version of you,” Wilson said. “And I really, fundamentally believe that. I think that any great artist, or painter, or inventor, or leader, or creator, or anybody, it’s not usually the first attempt.”

The phrase “first attempt” can be taken multiple ways. The nine seasons with the Seahawks ultimately could be regarded as Wilson’s “first attempt” to win more than one championship. The “second attempt” could come somewhere else.

Wilson has indeed been successful in Seattle. He has the most wins in league history in his first nine years. However, he hasn’t been past the divisional round since 2014. And he has been sacked more times than any player in the first nine years of his career, with 394.

Is it sustainable in Seattle?

As the temperature increases, it becomes important to know who will be making the big decisions about Wilson’s future in Seattle. Owner Jody Allen, who inherited the team from her late brother, Paul, keeps an even lower profile than he did. Will she make the call? Will she delegate it to coach Pete Carroll?

It’s quickly becoming one of the most important decisions the franchise ever has faced. If Wilson has become determined to eventually move on, should the Seahawks do it now or later? What should they want for Wilson? Should they take a $39 million cap charge by trading him before June 1, or should they make it a June 2 transaction, keeping the 2021 cap charge at $13 million and pushing the extra $26 million to 2022?

However it plays out, the Seahawks currently have a mess on their hands. They can pretend they don’t and hope for the best, or they can seize the opportunity to send one of the best quarterbacks in football to a new city and a new team, with at least three first-round picks as the likely price for inheriting his current and future contract.

26 responses to “What’s next for the Seahawks and Russell Wilson?

  2. In the past 7 days I’ve realized one thing:

    A-A-Ron needs to upgrade his Drama Card b/c everyone else is getting the attention nowadays.

  4. The Bucs sure do! Look for Brady to add an additional 2/50M this offseason on top of next year. 25/ is the perfect number for both sides. It keeps Brady very well paid but not nearly the top of the league so the team has extra money available for stars like Barrett or Godwin.

  5. I wouldn’t give up a baot load for Wilson. He’s good but he’s older and it was the D that made that team great for two seasons.

  8. QBs are making a strong case for getting paid much less. When they suck up a big percentage of the cap and cant afford good supporting casts they want out.

  9. Dude is revered from Alaska to North Dakota, California through Nebraska- and known nationwide. Who’s gonna pay 25% of their roster allotment for ONE guy who’s mistake-prone and now apparently so full of himself he’s talking himself out of a place where he’s adored?

  10. As a Rams fan, Russ is right about the Seahawks not protecting him. His oline has be terrible for far too long.

    Selfishly, I’m love the drama coming out of Seattle. If it ends with Wilson leaving the division, I would smile from ear to ear. He covers up alot of there issues with his greatest

  11. dude is eating $35 million off cap space. wants to have his cake and eat it too. is he a child?

  13. Nope. I’m a season ticket holder and I’ve been tired of his growing narcissism for a while.
    Sleazy Sal says:
    February 11, 2021 at 1:00 pm
    Am I the only one sick of hearing about this guy?

  14. Wilson being passive aggressive to get his way. That nice guy exterior is just a cover for a very fake human being.

  15. Tough one. Teams spend decades trying to find a talent/winner like Wilson…but you can’t start paying them so much that you can’t fill a roster around them or let them demand to be involved with personnel decisions. It seems like more and more teams are finding themselves in this exact situation. Something’s gonna have to fundamentally change…but good luck figuring out what that is.

  16. same guy who got mad at his college coach at nc state because russ wanted to go to spring training but his coach wanted to win football games so he got mad and went to wisconsin

  17. wischeddar says:
    February 11, 2021 at 1:10 pm
    QBs are making a strong case for getting paid much less. When they suck up a big percentage of the cap and cant afford good supporting casts they want out.
    Two top 3 highest paid football players EVER wanting out because their team isn’t good enough… in a league with a salary cap. Hilarious. Don’t need to have an economics PhD…

  18. You (Russell) and your agent go locate a team that will take on your whole salary and send us two #1 draft choices, since you have a “no trade agreement” in your contract.

    The ball is in your court!

  19. Not sure I see a team that could sign him where he’d fare better. He may be more interested in a city (like New York) than an actual team.

    Unproven coach and poor roster with Jets? Middling results with Raiders? Dallas probably gives the best chance of success but hard to see him moving there.

  20. This is a Ciara problem. Ciara wants to move to a big city market, or Miami.

    Russell, the goody two shoes, is just along for the ride.

  21. Hasn’t his team had questionable OL players to protect him because he took so much of their cap space? Duh!

  22. Seahawks are headed for perennial basement dwelling. All Jody Allen is going to be building around by 2022 will be John Schneider and his awful draft choices.

  23. Writing about this multiple times from several angles is not making the situation regarding his relationship with the team any worse or clearer. We get it. Russell wanted to win & didn’t. He may have bettered his numbers, but still was sacked a bunch. He didn’t win & the team has to improve in order to increase his chances to win another SB.

  25. Welcome to the new NFL QB1 Diva playbook. Sign a new mega deal, play a few games, request a new deal, demand GM input………….vomit.

  26. If people are so jealous of a skilled football player making $35 million, why do they buy from an online retailer and make the owner a TRILLIONAIRE? Why don’t they donate their beer money and TV time to charity?

    And, Russell Wilson needs to learn that winning isn’t love. It’s pumping up the masculine ego. If you love the game, it doesn’t matter where you are. The ultimate measure of success is not the scorecard, but how fulfilled you feel in your own heart.

    When I played football, there was a sign-up questionairre — what do you want: to play more, or to win more. I selected PLAY, and was assigned to the school with the small bad team. As guard, I got to play every single down on offense, defense, and special teams. We never scored a point. We never got yelled at by the coaches. We were never diminished as people. I don’t have a single bad memory. I got to play, play, play, and I loved it! Oh, and I had like 6-8 sacks in the season, and was usually double teamed.

    It’s not whether you win or lose, it’s how you [get to] play the game.

