Anthony Sherman willing to take less money to stay with the Chiefs

Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman becomes a free agent in March, but he’s not planning to shop himself to the highest bidder.

Instead, Sherman says, he’s willing to take less money than he thinks he deserves if it means staying with the Chiefs, where he believes he and his teammates have a great chance of winning another Super Bowl.

“What I deserve is completely different than what I want,” Sherman said on NFL Network. “I will probably do whatever I can to get back to Kansas City just because I want rings, and in Kansas City, that’s where you’re going to get them. So I definitely want to go back to the Chiefs and be part of that team.”

Sherman doesn’t play a lot on offense, but he’s a core member of the Chiefs’ special teams and a team leader, and it seems likely that he’ll be back in Kansas City, making somewhere around the league minimum.