As contract decision looms, Ben Roethlisberger has not met with Steelers

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has said he’s ready to restructure his contract to ease the Steelers’ salary cap situation for the 2021 season. But so far they’ve had no talks on the matter.

Roethlisberger told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette today that he has not met with the Steelers.

Under his current contract, Roethlisberger has a massive $41.25 million cap hit for the 2021 season, and the Steelers are about $30 million over the cap. Steelers President Art Rooney II said the team can’t bring Roethlisberger back without lowering his cap number, so at some point they’re going to have to get on the same page — or go their separate ways.

A decision will surely come before March 19, when, if he’s still on the team under his current contract, the Steelers would have to pay Roethlisberger a $15 million roster bonus.