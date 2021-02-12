Ben Roethlisberger: Maurkice Pouncey retiring “hard for me”

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s name made an unexpected appearance during Friday’s impeachment proceedings in Washington, but Roethlisberger’s attention was on something else on Friday.

Roethlisberger’s longtime teammate Maurkice Pouncey announced his retirement and Roethlisberger told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he’s still coming to terms with the news that his center won’t be there.

“I’m still processing him retiring,” Roethlisberger said. “That’s hard for me. . . . I hate to say he’s the greatest teammate and competitor I’ve ever been around, but at the end of the day that’s what it is — he’s the greatest teammate and competitor I’ve been around. And that’s no slight to anybody else.”

Roethlisberger and Pouncey both looked emotional as they sat together on the bench as time ran out on their playoff loss to the Browns. That will go down as their final game together and Roethlisberger still has to have a conversation with the Steelers about his own return for the 2021 season.