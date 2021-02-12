Bengals name Justin Hill RB coach, Troy Walters WR coach

Getty Images

The Bengals announced several changes to their coaching staff on Friday.

The team has hired Justin Hill as their running backs coach, promoted Troy Walters to wide receivers coach, and promoted Brad Kragthorpe to assistant wide receivers coach.

Hill spent the last six seasons in the same job at the University of Tulsa. He replaces Jemal Singleton, who moved on to become the running backs coach and assistant head coach for the Eagles.

Walters replaces Bob Bicknell after serving as the assistant wide receivers coach last season. The former NFL wideout coached at Nebraska, UCF, Colorado, N.C. State, Texas A&M, and Indiana State before moving to the NFL.

Kragthorpe spent the last two seasons as an offensive assistant.