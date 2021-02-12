Broncos sign Isaiah Mack

Getty Images

The Broncos added a player to their defensive line this week.

The team announced the signing of defensive tackle Isaiah Mack on Thursday. Mack entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Titans in 2019 and split the 2020 season between the Titans and Patriots.

Mack appeared in 13 games as a rookie and eight games last season. He has 11 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

The Broncos have Shelby Harris, DeMarcus Walker, and Sylvester Williams headed for free agency on their defensive line. Jurrell Casey is under contract, but the team would clear over $11 million in cap space if they moved on without him.