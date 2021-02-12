Buccaneers sign C.J. Prosise

Getty Images

Running back C.J. Prosise didn’t get a chance to go to the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, but he will get a chance to spend the offseason with the team.

Prosise was on the team’s practice squad for a few weeks last month, but he was released the week before the Super Bowl. On Friday, the Bucs announced that Prosise is back as part of the team’s offseason roster.

Prosise played 10 games for the Texans during the 2020 season. He ran 10 times for 19 yards and caught five passes for 18 yards. The 2016 third-round pick spent the first four years of his career with the Seahawks.

The Buccaneers also signed defensive lineman Sam Renner and center Donell Stanley. Renner was waived by the Rams last August and Stanley failed to make the Dolphins after going undrafted last year.