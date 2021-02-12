Bucs G.M. says Blaine Gabbert could be eventual successor to Tom Brady in Tampa

Getty Images

While Tom Brady seems intent on playing in the NFL as long as possible, at some point there will be a post-Brady world in Tampa.

It could be in two years, three years or even longer than that before another quarterback is called upon to be the starter for the Buccaneers. Nevertheless, Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht mentioned a name they are already quite familiar with as being the possible successor to Brady in Tampa when that time comes.

Via Taylor Jenkins of PewterReport.com, Licht said that Blaine Gabbert could be the guy they’d turn to as he has impressed them during his last two years in Tampa.

“First of all, I love his energy,” Licht said. “I’ve really gotten close to Blaine this year just being on the sidelines. He’s a really smart guy but he is one guy, my scouts and I talk about this a lot, he’s just one guy that I love to watch throw every day in practice because he has got a cannon. He’s very accurate with his throws as well and he can just really whistle them in in tight windows. If he had been forced to play, he played in the Detroit game, but if he had been forced to play more I think that he would have really opened a lot of people’s eyes about how talented he is, especially being in the same system for a couple of years.”

After signing with Tampa in 2019, Gabbert missed all of his first season with the team due to a dislocated shoulder suffered during the preseason. Gabbert appeared in four games this season for Tampa He completed 9-of-16 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns in limited relief opportunities in place of Brady.

Gabbert has made 48 total starts for four different teams during his 10-year NFL career. He hasn’t been a regular starter since starting 13 games over two seasons for the San Francisco 49ers in 2015-16.

Considering all Brady does is continue to perform and win, he may still be playing into his 50’s. So the question of who will ultimately take his place in Tampa is one that likely won’t need answering for a while.